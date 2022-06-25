International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $165.82

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.82 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 167.40 ($2.05). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 166.40 ($2.04), with a volume of 1,733,481 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.08) price target on shares of International Public Partnerships in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.96.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

