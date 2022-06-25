Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.76

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and traded as high as $31.35. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 4,572 shares trading hands.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

