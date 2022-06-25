Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $101.96

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.96 and traded as low as $97.44. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $97.63, with a volume of 223,402 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

