Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 94,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,420,786 shares.The stock last traded at $27.96 and had previously closed at $28.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.