Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $492,829,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,640,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,584,000 after acquiring an additional 374,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,790 shares during the period.

QQQM stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $110.78 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60.

