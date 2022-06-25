Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $444.56

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.56 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 453.70 ($5.56). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 449.40 ($5.50), with a volume of 718,095 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 464.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 444.56. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.80.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
