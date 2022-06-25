Investors Research Corp Acquires Shares of 143 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.01.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
