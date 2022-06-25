Investors Research Corp Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 182,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 701,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 123,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.