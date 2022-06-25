Investors Research Corp Has $32,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Public Storage by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.64.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $314.19 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.32 and a 200-day moving average of $356.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

