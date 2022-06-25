Investors Research Corp Has $40,000 Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of SKM opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.72.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.