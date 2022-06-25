Investors Research Corp Has $874,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 636.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 94,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

