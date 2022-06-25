Investors Research Corp Invests $49,000 in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DPG opened at $13.27 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

