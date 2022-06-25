Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

