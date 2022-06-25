Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

