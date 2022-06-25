Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

IONS opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -196.24 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $108,346,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after buying an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 365,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

