Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.69

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and traded as low as $24.25. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 1,217 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $190.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

