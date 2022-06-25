iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,750,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
IBB opened at $120.04 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $128.17.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
