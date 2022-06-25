iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 425,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

