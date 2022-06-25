iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,880,326 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $21.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,237,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,551,000 after buying an additional 1,377,725 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,070,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 610,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 419,501 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

