iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after acquiring an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

