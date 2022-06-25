iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 123,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 228.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

