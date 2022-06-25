Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koninklijke DSM’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke DSM’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($215.79) to €180.00 ($189.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($198.95) to €188.00 ($197.89) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($174.74) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

RDSMY opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

