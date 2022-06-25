Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 70.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 586,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,366 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 780.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $4,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.34. The stock has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.