Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

JNJ opened at $182.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.