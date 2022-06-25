Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 70.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 586,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,366 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 780.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34. The stock has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

