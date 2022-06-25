JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Lowered to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.67.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $111.48 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.