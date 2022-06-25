JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.48 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.