JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.64

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.64 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 61.10 ($0.75). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.76), with a volume of 197,095 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £25.07 million and a P/E ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 338.25.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

