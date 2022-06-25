JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.64

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.64 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 61.10 ($0.75). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.76), with a volume of 197,095 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £25.07 million and a P/E ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 338.25.
About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.