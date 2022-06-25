JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.