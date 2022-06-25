KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.34

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and traded as low as $10.06. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 1,065,416 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on KALV shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

