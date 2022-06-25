KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.34

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and traded as low as $10.06. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 1,065,416 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on KALV shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.82.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
