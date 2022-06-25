Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $131.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

