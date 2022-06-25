Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.46

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $8.15. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 4,892 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

