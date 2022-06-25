Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $134.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.64.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

