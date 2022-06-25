Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 102,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 59,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.53 million and a PE ratio of -27.00.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

