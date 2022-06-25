Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 102,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 59,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.53 million and a PE ratio of -27.00.
Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.