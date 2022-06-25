Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

NYSE KFY opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 595.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 678,128 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,404.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 312,175 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 8.73%.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.