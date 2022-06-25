K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.00) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €20.50 ($21.58) to €26.50 ($27.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.16) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $12.32 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

