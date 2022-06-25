Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $450.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $411.39 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

