LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCII. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

LCII opened at $114.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.99. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,138. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

