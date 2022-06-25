LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.99

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.99 and traded as low as $14.93. LCNB shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 10,792 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $133,876 in the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in LCNB by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

