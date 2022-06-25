LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $645.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.62. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $228.81.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 10.8% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

