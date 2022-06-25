LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.87, but opened at $50.70. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LendingTree shares last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 6,219 shares changing hands.
TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.
In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.62.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.