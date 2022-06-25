LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.87, but opened at $50.70. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LendingTree shares last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 6,219 shares changing hands.

TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in LendingTree by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in LendingTree by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.62.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.