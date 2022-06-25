Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.55. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 265,240 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 201,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 58,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

