Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.55. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 265,240 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ASG)
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
