Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.36.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

