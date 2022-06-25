LifeSteps Financial Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,291.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,590.04.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

