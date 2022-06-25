Lithium Americas Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

NYSE:LAC opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 256.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,800,000 after buying an additional 1,808,839 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 643,319 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

