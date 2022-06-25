Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LAC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.80.

TSE:LAC opened at C$28.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$16.03 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.26).

In related news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.