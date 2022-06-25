Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

LU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lufax by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,992 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $6.34 on Friday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

