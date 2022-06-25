LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,358 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

