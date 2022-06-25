LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 5,383 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

