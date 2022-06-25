LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $1.52 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $656,111,000 after buying an additional 2,370,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.97. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

